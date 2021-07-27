YSRCP MPs Submit Evidence of Hawala Transactions Between Raghurama Krishnam Raju and TV5

NEW DELHI: A delegation of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs led by V Vijaya Sai Reddy submitted a memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Monday seeking immediate action to be taken against against Narasapuram MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju and TV-5 news channel chairman B.R. Naidu under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 for an alleged ‘hawala’ transaction. They stated that around 1 million Euros ( around Rs 11 crore) was transferred and that the AP police found prima facie evidence of this action.

As part of the investigation, the CID conducted a forensic analysis of the text messages received and sent by the accused, which revealed the illegal transaction.

The conservations contained details of the transfer of 1 million Euros from an account in a well-known American financial services company, the MPs mentioned in the memorandum to Nirmala Sitharaman. Charges have already been framed against the MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju and TV 5 chairman under the Indian Penal Code.

A copy of the memorandum was also submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Click here for the full copy of the YSRCP Memorandum submitted to Nirmala Sitharaman

