YSRCP MPs Slam Centre For Delaying Polavaram Project Works

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs on Friday criticized the Centre for failing to fulfill its responsibility towards completion of the Polavaram project. Speaking to the media in the Nation’s capital, they said that though the Centre had accorded National Status to the Polavaram project it has failed to support the timely completion of the project. It has been creating hurdles at every step, they rued.

YSRCP MPs Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Vanga Geeta, Chinta Anuradha, and B Satyavathi spoke to the media on Thursday at the AP Bhavan. Subhash Chandra Bose alleged the Center did not approve the revised estimates of Rs 55,656 crore for the Polavaram project, although it was approved by the Finance Committee and the CWC Technical Committee. We have repeatedly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for financial assistance, but it has been put on hold, he stated.

The project has reduced the cost of power generation works by Rs 4,000 crore. The component related to drinking water is also being taken out. Orders are still not being issued to shift the Polavaram project headquarters to AP. In the case Rehabilitation and Resettlement ( R and R) work there is a serious delay in the rehabilitation of the tribals, ” he said. At the same time, the issue of special category status for AP is being completely ignored and this promise is also being flouted. The project was used by the previous governments for political purposes, however, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken up the project and the government is completing it in good faith and the Center should cooperate in this, MP Vanga Geetha said.

