YSRCP MPs Meet Gadkari Seeking Upgradation of Highways in Visakhapatnam

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs on Tuesday, met Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari seeking upgradation of two state highways in the Visakhapatnam region to national highways. YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy, YSR Congress party leader in the Lok Sabha PV Mithun Reddy along with other YSRCP MPs submitted a petition to this effect.

They appealed to develop the state highways between Sabbavaram in Narsipatnam and Narsipatnam to Tuni in Visakhapatnam district as national highways. Vijayasai Reddy pointed out that despite the extensive road network in Visakhapatnam district, commuters are facing severe difficulties due to the ever-increasing traffic congestion.

State Highway (SH-009) from Sabbavaram Junction to Narsipatnam via Venkannapalem, Chodavaram, Vaddadi, Ravikamatham, Kottakotta, as well as the road from Narsipatnam to Gannavaram, via Kotanandur to Tuni (SHH-156) have to be upgraded as National highways, he explained. The length of the two proposed national highways will be up to 109 km. Due to the development of these two state highways as National Highways, the proposed (NH 516E) National Highway from Kolkata-Chennai, Raipur-Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry to Vijayanagaram via Koyiuru, Paderu, Chintapalli, Lambasinghe, Araku, Baudara, Kottavalasa, Lakkavarapu Fort, Shringavarapu Vijayasai Reddy said the road would be paved to connect with the proposed NH 516B from the fort to Baudara. The state highways from Vaddadi to Paderu, Anakapalli to Chodavaram, Narsipatnam to Thallapalem and Narsipatnam to Revupolavaram also be connected with the national highways. As a result, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari district will be fully connected by road. He explained that the connection of areas like Araku and Paderu in the Agency areas with the national highways would help enable the tribals to quickly move their forest produce to their nearest markets.

Anakapalli MP Dr B Satyavathi, Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Vizayanagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, Amalapuram MP Chinta Anuradha, Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat, Rajya Sabha MPs Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Sanjeev Kumar, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri were part of the delegation.