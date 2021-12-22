YSRCP MPs Meet PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Over AP Issues

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, bringing an end to the Winter Sessions of Parliament. After the Sessions concluded the YSR Congress Party MPs paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Modi in his office. The MPs brought to the Prime Minister's notice the pending issues related to the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Late a delegation of YSRCP MPs led by V Vijayasai Reddy - YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader and PV Midhun Reddy- Floor Leader along with MPs Vanga Geetha Vishwanath, K Gorantla Madhav, and MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy met the Minister of Finance Smt Nirmala Sitharaman and apprised her of the pending pressing issues of the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: YSRCP MPs Bring To Notice Of Piyush Goyal Disparity in NFSA Cards