NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party members led by PV Midhun Reddy ( Floor Leader- Lok Sabha) met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Parliament and submitted representations with regard to Andhra Pradesh State.

Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the Union Minister and discussed various aspects of road development in the State. He requested the Union Minister to extend support to Visakhapatnam - Bhogapuram beach corridor project. He explained that the construction works of western bypass in Vijayawada are at a brisk pace and urged the Union Minister to take measures to link this road to CRDA grid Road.

For the Multi Model Logistic Park related to Vijayawada western bypass YS Jagan asked the Union Minister to help to prepare DPR and expedite works related to Vijayawada eastern bypass.

The Chief Minister has requested the Union Minister to take steps for the construction of 1,723 km of national highways connecting various tourist destinations, industrial nodals, and special economic zones in the state and appealed for the construction of these roads connecting the centers of the newly formed districts.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Meets Nithin Gadkari, Discusses Sanctioning Of National Highway Projects in AP