YSRCP MPs To Fight For Flood Relief, SCS, Polavaram Dues In Parliament

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs demanded that the Center the Centre immediately release financial aid as interim relief towards flood relief and restoration works ravaged by the heavy rains in four districts in Andhra Pradesh.

They also demanded the long-pending dues to the State, including the Special Category Status and funds for the Polavaram projects.

YSRCP MPs Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Gorantla Madhav, Talari Rangaiah, Chinta Anuradha, Goddeti Madhavi, N Reddeppa, and Vanga Geeta Vishwanath spoke to the media on Wednesday at AP Bhavan in New Delhi.

Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy said that the heavy rains and floods had affected more than two lakh people in four districts in the State. He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had requested the Centre to immediately release Rs 1,000 crore as interim relief towards flood relief and restoration works. According to a preliminary estimate by state officials, the damage was estimated at Rs 6,000 crore. He said the same had been brought to the notice of the Union Home Minister and that a committee was formed to verify the extent of damage and a report was sent.

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav criticised TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for making inappropriate remarks against Justice Chandru. He said that when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was promulgating welfare schemes, the Opposition leader was creating hurdles at every stage, he cried.

Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah was critical about the Centre’s decision of the inclusion in the election manifesto of giving special status to Pondicherry while not talking about the status for AP. He said the work done jointly by the NDA and the UPA in the last 20 years was only the bifurcation of the two Telugu states.

The YSRCP MP stated they would continue to fight for the Special Category Status. MP Chinta Anuradha demanded immediate release of funds due to the State under the revenue deficit and other pending money and we will continue to fight for our rights in the Parliament, she said.

Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi said on behalf of the tribals, she was grateful to the Chief Minister for his initiative in setting up a tribal university at Saalur in Vizianagaram district for the development of the tribals. People will not keep quiet if promises are not fulfilled, she stated.

Chittoor MP Reddeppa criticized the Center for watering down the issue of special status for AP. He warned that the people will surely teach the Center a lesson for not fulfilling the promises made during bifurcation.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geeta said that the Opposition should come together on the issue of state development. YSRCP government is now facing many difficulties in developing the state when it was newly formed. Despite the difficulties the state faced due to the Corona pandemic, we have been able to cope with it and implement the welfare schemes of CM YS Jagan.

She recalled the fact that the BJP had stated in the agenda to set up a high court in Kurnool. She urged the Center to complete the Polavaram project as it has done with the aim of developing the Ayodhya Ramalayam and Jammu and Kashmir she said.

