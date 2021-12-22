YSRCP MPs Bring To Notice Of Piyush Goyal Disparity in NFSA Cards

NEW DELHI: A delegation of YSR Congress Party MPs called on Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, and Textiles on Wednesday in the Parliament House. The delegation among others included Margani Bharat, Chief whip, Dr. Venkata Satyavati, Chinta Anuradha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, and Talarai Rangiah.

The members brought to the notice of the Minister the National Food Security Act (NFSA) formula of 2013 which was adopted before the bifurcation of United Andhra Pradesh. The NFSA coverage ratio had strangely put both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the same bracket while the Gross domestic product (GSDP) of both States differ completely.

The Minister was also informed that States that have higher GSDP per capita than Andhra Pradesh have a higher percentage of the population covered under NFSA. It is not sure when the census 2021 results will come and till then it is not possible to wait to end the anomaly.

Andhra Pradesh is facing a severe economic crisis due to bifurcation and no action has been taken to end the anomaly by the government despite the matter taken with you several times and also by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently. The YSRCP MPs delegation urged the Union Minister to look into the matter urgently so that the discrepancy in the NFSA cards is rectified.

