YSRCP MPs Appeal To Centre To Help Telugu People Stranded In Turkey, Syria

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress MPs have appealed to the Central government to help the Telugu people who are stranded in the quake-affected areas of Turkey and Syria.

The death toll due to the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has crossed 16,000 on Thursday and it has been stated that the toll is likely to rise further with many people still trapped under the rubble. Rescue workers struggle to reach some of the worst-hit areas amidst the cold weather hampering the rescue ops.

YSRCP MPs Bellana Chandrasekhar, N. Reddappa, Talari Rangaiah, and Pocha Brahmananda Reddy while addressing the media at the AP Bhavan in Delhi on Wednesday stated that they have appealed to the Union Ministry of External Affairs to rescue more than one thousand Telugu people from North Andhra who were feared trapped in Turkey and Syria. They informed that the AP government was also ready to provide assistance to help in bringing back the Telugu people stranded there.

The Indian Army has set up a Field Hospital at Iskenderun in Hatay province of Türkiye. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, the field hospital will treat those affected by the earthquake. He said, a team of Indian medical and critical care specialists and equipment are preparing to treat emergencies. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi noted it will be a 30-bedded fully-equipped medical facility with Operation Theatre, X-ray machines, ventilators, etc.

Also Read: Hope Fades Away for Survivors in Turkey Quake, Death Toll Mounts to 11,000