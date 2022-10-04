YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy Appointed as Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture

New Delhi: YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Shri V Vijayasai Reddy has been appointed as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on on Surface Transport, Civil Aviation, Shipping, Tourism and Culture on Tuesday, an official order from Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

It is worth mentioning here that Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees for 2022-2023 have been reconstituted with effect from 13th September, 2022.

After receiving the news of his appointment, Shri Vijayasai Reddy expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dankhar for appointing him as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

I wholeheartedly thank Hon’ble Vice President Sri @JDhankhar1 Ji for appointing me as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Surface Transport, Civil Aviation, Shipping, Tourism, and Culture.

The YSRCP General Secretary also said that he will always be indebted to his beloved leader and Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for believing in him and helping him in reaching heights. He also thanked Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi for showing immense faith in him.

The Rajya Sabha MP assured them that he would discharge his responsibilities as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee with utmost integrity and diligence and contribute to the parliamentary efforts in building the country.

