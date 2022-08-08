YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy Urges Union Finance Minister to Clear Pending Funds to AP

New Delhi: YSR Congress Parliamentary party leader and Rajya Sabha MP MP V Vijayasai Reddy called on the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman at her office in the Parliament and urged her to clear all the pending funds due to the state.



The YSRCP MP tweeted that he met the Finance Minister and apprised her of the pending financial demands of Andhra Pradesh and requested her to financially support Andhra Pradesh by promptly clearing all dues to the State.

Met Hon'ble Finance Minister @NSitharaman Ji today in her Office in the Parliament. I appraised of the pending financial demands of Andhra Pradesh and requested her to financially support Andhra Pradesh by promptly clearing all dues to the State. pic.twitter.com/1G4kk6vGkp — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) August 8, 2022

It may be noted here that Vijayasai Reddy last week said that Andhra Pradesh lost Rs 46,000 crore as the Centre failed to remit the State’s quota in the Central Gross Tax Revenue. He added that so far the State had lost Rs 11.26 crore due to the regressive tax regime of the Centre.

Also Read: Ensure Quality and Quantity Testing of Paddy Procurement at RBKs: CM YS Jagan to Officials