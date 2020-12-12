YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy Satire On TDP Debacle In GHMC Polls

Telugu Desam Party faced a debacle in the recently held Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy made a satirical tweet on the performance of TDP in the GHMC Polls 2020. He took to his Twitter and tweeted that the TDP leaders are suffering from mental disorder and are passing statements that people have lost trust in YSRCP government. He further added that people are having clarity and they will teach a lesson to TDP in the coming Tirupati bypoll. Here is the tweet made by Vijayasai Reddy.

GHMC ఎన్నికలలో ‘ఇరగదీసిన’ తర్వాత తిరుపతి గెలుపు కోసం సిద్ధంగా ఉండాలని బాబు కార్యకర్తలకు కనుసైగ చేస్తున్నారు. ప్రజలు వైఎస్సార్ కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రభుత్వానికి దూరమయ్యారట. మానసిక రుగ్మతల వల్ల మీరు భ్రమల్లో ఉన్నా జనం మాత్రం పిచ్చ క్లారిటీతో ఉన్నారు. తొందరెందుకు. ఆ సరదా కూడా తీర్చుకుందురు! — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 12, 2020

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of YSRC MP Balli Durgaprasad. He died due to COVID-19. The YSR Congress has finalised Guru Murthy, a native of Yerpedu mandal in Srikalahasti Assembly segment and a physiotherapist by profession as its candidate for Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection.

Telugu Desam Party Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the party leaders and cadre to take the Tirupati bypoll prestigious. Naidu participated in a video conference on Thursday and urged the party leaders to work hard for the victory of TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi.