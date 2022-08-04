YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy Privileged To Have Presided Over Rajya Sabha Today

YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy took to his Twitter and said that it's a privilege to have presided over the Rajya Sabha today. He said that he started his journey 6 years ago as a lone MP from YSRCP and now has come a long way.

He tweeted, "Privileged to have presided over the Rajya Sabha today for the first time. Started my journey 6 years back as the lone MP from YSRCP and then there is today. We have really come a long way. All due to the blessings of YS Jagan Garu, Bharatamma and the people of Andhra Pradesh."

Here is the tweet from Vijayasai Reddy.

Privileged to have presided over the Rajya Sabha today for the first time. Started my journey 6 years back as the lone MP from YSRCP and then there is today. We have really come a long way. All due to the blessings of @YSJagan Garu, Bharatamma and the people of Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/sduh3AhmK5 — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) August 4, 2022

YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy was appointed as Panel Vice Chairman of Raya Sabha.

Also Read: How To Apply For Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena; Check Eligibility Details