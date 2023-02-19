HYDERABAD: YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy condoled the demise of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna who passed away on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, he hoped that Taraka Ratna would recover soon and return, but fate decided otherwise. He prayed to Lord Venkateswara Swamy for his soul to rest in peace and extended his sympathies to his fans.

Taraka Ratna was the grandson of legendary film actor and former AP CM late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna. He is survived by his wife Alekhya and a daughter Nishka. Alekhya is related to MP Vijayasai Reddy and is the daughter of his wife Sunanda Reddy's sister.

The YSRCP MP visited Taraka Ratna's residence at Mokila to pay condolences to the bereaved family members of the former Tollywood actor who also forayed into politics.

Taraka Ratna suffered a massive heart attack and collapsed on the very first day of his cousin Nara Lokesh's Padayatra in Kuppam constituency of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh on January 27. After preliminary treatment, he was flown to Bengaluru for further treatment at the Narayana Hrudayalaya. The actor who was in critical condition was battling for his life for 23 days and breathed his last on Saturday.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other celebrities expressed condolences over the demise of the actor who passed away at the age of 39.

