YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy Gives Point By Point Rebuttal to Naidu’s Criticism

Vijayawada: YSRCP national general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy gave a sharp reply to the former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s criticism of YS Jagan government.

Taking to Twitter, Naidu had alleged that the Andhra Pradesh state is losing investments in the state. He targeted the YSRCP government and claimed the state has reportedly lost capital, investors, reputation and put a question mark over its future.

Responding to the allegations of former Chief Minister, YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy tweeted that during the TDP regime, Naidu impressed people with an impressive graphical presentation of the AP capital, however, the capital city remained an ‘illusion’ for the people of the state.

చంద్రం 4 సందేహాలకు సమాధానాలు:

Capital: ఐదేళ్లు సిఎంగా ఉండి ‘భ్రమ’ల్లో ముంచావు.

Investors: 8 లచ్చల కోట్ల పెట్టుబడులని చేసిన 400 MOUలు బోగస్.

Reputation: వెన్నుపోటుదార్లకు రెప్యుటేషన్ ఉండదు.

Future: నిన్ను నమ్ముకున్న వాళ్లందరి భవిష్యత్తు అంధకారమే. pic.twitter.com/N1r5osxIaR — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) October 27, 2022

He said Naidi talks about investments during the YSRCP government while TDP claimed to bring in Rs 8 lakh crore worth investments to the state, but the fact is the 400 MoUs signed by the previous government were bogus.

Reacting to Naidu's comment on Andhra Pradesh’s reputation, Vijayasai Reddy said the backbiters won’t have any reputation. The YSRCP leader shocked the TDP boss with his retort on his comment on the State's future. The YSRCP MP said the future of all those is in darkness whoever believed in Naidu.

