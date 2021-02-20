YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy Begins Padayatra In Vizag To Save VSP From Privatisation

MP Vijaya Sai Reddy organized a padayatra in Visakhapatnam today. The YSR Congress party is preparing for protests in support of the workers against the Centre’s move to privatize the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The padayatra started today at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. From there, he headed to Visakhapatnam via Asilmetta, Sangam Junction, Kali Temple, Kancharapalem, 104 Area, Marripalem, NAD Junction, Airport, Sheela Nagar, Old Gajuwaka, and Srinagar.

The padayatra will be concluded near Kurmanapalem. Earlier, CM YS Jagan promised that the government will fight to save the steel plant. YCP Leaders, MLAs, and ministers from Uttarandra districts are likely to participate in the padayatra along with MP Vijaya Sai Reddy. It is learned that Vijaya Sai Reddy had earlier explained that they were taking all necessary steps to keep the Visakhapatnam steel factory from being privatized.

Vijaya Sai Reddy urged all political parties to come together to fight against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He stated that the protests continue till VSP comes under Public Sector. Answering to media, Vijaya Sai Reddy stated that they will even carry forward their protests in the Centre too and will make every effort to succeed.

