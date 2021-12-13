YSRCP MP Vanga Geeta Asks Centre To Clear Paddy Procurement Dues To AP

NEW DELHI: Kakinada YSR Congress Party MP Vanga Geetha requested the Central Government to release financial assistance due to the government of Andhra Pradesh towards Paddy procurement.

Speaking in the floor of the Lok Sabha on Monday during the ongoing winter parliament session, she urged the Centre to immediately release Rs 17,290 crore towards the same. The MP stated that all the necessary documents and invoices were submitted to the Finance ministry , however the government is yet to release funds, she stated in the parliament.

The delay in getting the paddy procurement advance from the Centre during the current fiscal has strained the payments to be made to the farmers.

