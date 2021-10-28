YSRCP MP Says Telangana Top Cop Colluding With TDP To Portray AP In Poor Light

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP and party general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday made startling revelations that a very senior police officer in Telangana had allegedly colluded with the Opposition TDP to create a false scenario of ganja culture and drug menace in the Visakhapatnam agency areas.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, the YSRCP MP however refused to divulge the details of the ‘top cop’. He said that a complaint with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be filed against the officer.

The YSRCP MP said that the police officer was working in a border district and had told his police friends in Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra to go to Araku valley and conduct raids there to establish ganja cultivation, he said.

