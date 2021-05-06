YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy Donates One Crore For COVID Care

YSR KADAPA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Rajampet in YSR Kadapa district Peddireddy Mithun Reddy once again expressed his kindness and generosity by donating Rupees One Crore from his personal account for the purchase of medicines and oxygen in Punganuru.

The YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy handed over a cheque to District Collector Harinarayana on Thursday to this effect.

This is not the first time that he donated money for the cause of COVID in his constituency. Last year when the COVID epidemic broke out, Chittoor MP N.Reddappa and P.Mithun Reddy donated Rs.1.0 crore and Rs.50 lakhs respectively towards the corona relief fund with an appeal the District Collector to divert their MPLADS fund to the CM relief fund account.

The surge in coronavirus positive cases continued unabated across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. It registered 22,204 new infections and 85 deaths registered in the past 24. The state created a record by testing 1,16,367 samples, which is the highest till date. They found 22,204 positive cases taking the overall total to 12,03,337. Of them, 1,70,588 are active cases and 10,27,270 have recovered. The recovery rate in AP is 85.16%. The death toll stands at 8,374.

