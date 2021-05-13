YSRCP MP Margani Bharat Launches Oxygen On Wheels -Mini Mobile Hospital For COVID Care

EAST GODAVARI: Rajamahendravaram YSRCP Member of Parliament, Margani Bharat inaugurated the "Jagannanna Pranavayuvu Ratha Chakras" - Oxygen on Wheels buses, which will offer critical care treatment at the District Government Hospital (DGH) premises at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district. The mini mobile hospital will treat patients who are in need of critical care until a bed is allotted to them in the hospital.

The YSRCP MP Margani Bharat said that each bus has a capacity to treat 40 patients and will run under the guidance of the DGH staff and doctors. Two buses have been prepared for this purpose which will have oxygen supply and function like mini ICUs. Those who have difficulty in getting a bed or oxygen in the hospital will be kept on this bus and treated. The mobile hospitals will be parked on the DGH campus for the patients there. Two Vennela buses from the Rajahmundry APSRTC garage are being used for these services, he said.

The MP said that COVID patients waiting for the beds with oxygen facility came to his notice prompting him to quickly find an alternative solution to meet the temporary needs of these patients and save lives. The trial run was a success and formal services commenced from Thursday.

The ‘Oxygen on Wheel’ initiative will be shared with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy once the whole concept runs smoothly. The same model can be used to address the shortage of beds with oxygen facility in the government hospitals across the state, he said.

While talking about the availability of oxygen in the city, Bharat said the technical team of the Andhra Paper Mill was working on fixing the issues for resuming the production of oxygen at the mill. '' We are hoping to commence production of 15 kilolitres per day by Sunday and once that is functional, 4000 cylinders can be filled with oxygen from here,'' he added.

The young YSRCP MP who turned 39 yesterday is also the party Parliamentary Chief Whip, has been actively involved with the issues of his constituency and conducts the Rachabanda programme in Rajahmundry. On a regular basis, Bharat addresses the issues of the local people and tries to solve them immediately or forward the problems to the concerned government officials and dispense with them. He also conducts surprise visits and inspects the local schools, government offices to check how they are functioning.

