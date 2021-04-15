YSRCP MP Candidate Dr Gurumurthy Turns Good Samaritan Again, Helps Accident Victims Near Yerpedu

SRIKALAHASTI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Tirupati Lok Sabha candidate, Dr M Gurumurthy proved that he was a doctor first and turned good Samaritan once again by helping two accident victims on Wednesday. The YSRCP MP candidate who was touring the Tirupati parliamentary constituency helped two people who were injured in a road accident and administered first aid.

On Wednesday, Dr Gurumurthy and Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav left the Venkatagiri constituency after concluding their election campaign and were headed to Srikalahasti. On the way near Yerpedu, they saw a two-wheeler that had fallen on the middle of the road.

After seeing the injured persons, a man and woman who had fallen off to the side of the road, Gurumurthy quickly swung into action, with the help of the MP Gorantla Madhav administered first aid, and ensured their safety. An ambulance was called and he personally saw to that they were sent to the hospital for further treatment.

This is not the first time that Dr Gurumurthy a physiotherapist by profession was helping people. Last month he had provided first aid to an accident victim in Chittoor district while he was travelling by road as part of his election campaign. He saw a woman by the name of Sumithra who had met with an accident and had broken her leg when a bike hit her near Vedullacheruvu in Renigunta mandal. He stopped his convoy, gave first aid, and had her shifted to the Ruia Hospital in Tirupati for better treatment.

By-polls to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 17 which was necessitated due to the sudden death of MP Balli Durgaprasad last year.

Also Read: TDP Staring At Defeat in Tirupati Bypoll: Pedireddy