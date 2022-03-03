NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Member of Parliament from Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh, Dr. B Venkata Satyavathi attended a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting held by the External Affairs Ministry on Thursday in New Delhi. The committee deliberated upon the Ukraine situation and the progress of the evacuation of Indian students from there. The 21-member committee is headed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who made the presentation along with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Nine MPs from six political parties, including Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, and the YSRCP attended the meeting.

The government briefed the parliamentary committee, after growing opposition criticism of the government's handling of the situation there. Foreign minister S Jaishankar, who made the briefing, tweeted about a "Strong and unanimous message of support. Just completed an MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine.A national consensus on the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. Thank all members for their participation," he tweeted.

Just completed a MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/QU6I7wtr6d — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 3, 2022

Also Read: State Representatives Will Travel To Europe To Bring Back Students:CM YS Jagan