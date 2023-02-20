VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh MLC Varudu Kalyani expressed her anger that the TDP President N Chandrababu and his team were making inappropriate comments about women who were not in politics and warned that the TDP would be taught a befitting lesson if they indulged in such inapt behavior again.

Speaking to the media on Sunday from the YSRCP Party office, she said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had implemented more than 98 percent of his election promises within three and a half years of taking charge.

She criticized the publication of a book by the TDP accusing the family members of the CM in connection with the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder while taking the name of women in the incident. Can we not publish books about women in Chandrababu's house in the same way, she questioned?

“ Who was the ‘Naravari Woman’ who usurped the TDP, the post, and all the assets of the party and was the cause of party founder NTR’s death? We can also print books on who the woman was who gave Chandrababu a knife to backstab NTR," she said. YSRCP leaders Rajababu and Vijayachander participated in the media interaction.

