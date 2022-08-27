YSRCP MLC Pothula Sunitha Roasts Chandrababu Naidu

YSRCP MLC Pothula Sunitha on Saturday said the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is behaving weird in his Kuppam tour. Speaking to the media, she said that Naidu has been disturbing the peace in the state.

Naidu has been indulging in bad politics, alleged Sunitha, adding that Naidu hurled abusive words at an MPP. Women in the state would teach Naidu a lesson soon by defeating him again in the ensuing elections, the MLC added.

She further added that the Chandrababu's TDP had faced a debacle in local body elections in his home constituency, Kuppam and this will repeat in ensuing elections in the state.

Chandrababu Naidu is behaving weird as he couldn't digest the development, which has been taking place in the state over the past three years by the YS Jagan-led government, she said.

