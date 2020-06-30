AMARAVATI: Former Minister Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, who was recently elected unanimously as a Member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from the ruling YSR Congress Party met Party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepally on Tuesday. He thanked YS Jagan for nominating him for the Council membership and ensuring his unanimous election from the party.

Speaking to the media after meeting YS Jagan, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad lauded the schemes initiated by the chief minister including the initiative of distributing house site pattas to 30-lakh beneficiaries in the state under 'Pedalandariki Illu' (Housing for the poor). The scheme was a part of 'Navratnalu' (Nine gems), the mainstay of the Party's election manifesto.

"The previous governments in the state have procrastinated in making decisions, But now, things have changed and the present government led by YS Jagan is taking quick decisions in implementing welfare schemes," he said. Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu was also present during Dokka Manikya Varaprasad's meeting with the chief minister.

The YSRCP fielded Manikya Varaprasad as its candidate in the recent by-election to the vacant MLC seat under the MLA quota. As his was the only nomination for the MLC seat, he was declared unanimously elected by the returning officer. With Dokka's election, the strength of the YSRCP in the Legislative Council reached 10.