YSRCP MLC  Dokka Urges Judiciary to Refrain from Making Political Comments 

Amaravati: YSRCP MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad has prayed to the honourable courts to refrain from making political comments that could be flared up by vested interests to serve their purpose which may not be in the true spirit of the Constitution and would seem to be overstepping of terrain.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, the MLC said, with due respect to judiciary, the comments being made by honourable judges are being used by political adversaries, organisations and a section of media to serve their political agenda which is not a fair sign and the thin line dividing the powers of three constitutional bodies seems to be overstepped.

The recent remarks of ‘SC welfare,’ ‘People turning into thieves’ and telling the Advocate General that ‘your government will not fall’ were flared up media to the advantage of vested interests and such remarks, which do not form part of the judgement are being misused and such embarrassing situations could be best avoided.

Recently the Supreme Court and former President Ramnath Kovind had talked about the restraint the Honourable Courts must observe while passing comments which could be used by political parties and other organisations for their selfish purposes. The Madras High Court was also told by the apex court on the issue to refrain from making such remarks.

A judge remarking that he could not tell his kin ‘where the capital city of Andhra Pradesh is’ was reported in a section of the media which sends a wrong signal, that too at a time when the issue is pending before Courts. Comments and remarks which do not form part of the judgement would be blown out of proportion by political adversaries and slanted media which is not a fair game and defeats the spirit of the constitution, he said.

Should such comments be part of the judgement we have the right to go for an appeal and it is fair but sheer remarks will be taken undue advantage by vested interests and such situations would appear to be crossing the boundaries of institutions, he said.

Getting a mandate is the job of a political party and not that of judiciary or media and separation of powers should be respected. People move courts as a last resort and the directions given by the judiciary will be followed by the government while such remarks would create confusion, he said.

Our government, Chief Minister and legislature have full faith in the judiciary but the comments made by the Court have been highlighted in a section of the media which slants towards a political party and this cannot be, by any stretch of imagination, a fair play as the media has even taken the name of the judge.

We have utmost respect for the judiciary and pray to the honourable courts to refrain from making political comments which do not form part of the judgement as such remarks would be used for their advantage by vested interests, he said.

