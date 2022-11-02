YSRCP MLC Challa Bhageerath Reddy Passes Away

YSRCP MLC Challa Bhageerath Reddy, from Owk in Nandyal district, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He was 46. He is survived by his wife Sri Lakshmi and two sons.

Bhageerath Reddy worked as Kurnool district Congress president from 2003 to 2009 and also worked as All India Youth Congress Secretary between 2007 and 2008.

In 2019, Bhageerath Reddy along with his father Challa Ramakrishna Reddy joined YSRCP. After the sudden demise of his father due to COVID-19, Bhageerath Reddy was given an MLC post under MLAs quota.

Bhageerath Reddy's last rites will be performed at Owk, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to attend the funeral.

Many YSRCP leaders expressed shock over the death of Bhageerath Reddy and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

