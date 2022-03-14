YSRCP MLAs' From Scheduled Tribe Constituencies Meet AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs belonging from the Scheduled Tribe constituencies met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CMO’s Office in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The MLA presented a memorandum appealing for various development and welfare programmes to be implemented in the tribal areas in the State ahead of the Budget Sessions.

The delegation comprised of State Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Pamula Pushpa Srivani, YSRCP MLAs Peedika Rajanna Dora from Salur constituency, Palakonda MLA Viswasarayi Kalavathi,, Rampachodavaram MLA Nagulapally Dhanalakshmi, Paderu MLA Kottagulli Bhagya Lakshmi, Araku MLA Chetty Palguna and Pathapatnam MLA Reddy Shanthi who met the Chief Minister ahead of the fifth day of the AP Assembly Budget Sessions for 2022-23.

