YSRCP MLA Slams Pawan Kalyan's Political Drama Over VSP Privatisation

Vishakapatnam: MLA Gudivada Amarnath has lashed out at Pawan Kalyan for his political drama over privatisation of Vishakapatnam Steel Plant and said the latter should exert pressure on Central Government to revoke its decision rather than targetting YSRCP for vested interests.

Speaking to media here on Monday, the MLA said Pawan Kalyan has been parroting the script of his political partners. He said State government has passed resolution in the Assembly opposing the privatisation, the Chief Minister has written letters to the Prime Minister and MPs also raised their voice in Parliament.

He said Pawan Kalyan has turned his back on Vishakapatnam and North Andhra region by declaring that Amaravati should be only capital to Andhra Pradesh and added that people are in no state to believe the political drama of Pawan on privatisation of VSP.

The MLA flayed Pawan for his remarks supporting farm laws and Narendra Modi even after they were revoked by BJP government and said it clearly shows that Pawan doesn't have integrity, understanding and an idealogy on issues.

He said Pawan was targetting YSRCP on the directions of Naidu as Janasena and TDP are planning for an alliance in 2024 elections and willing to form alliance with BJP if needed. The MLA said Pawan Kalyan has been using Kapu community people for his political interests.