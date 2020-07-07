TIRUPATI: YSRCP MLA Roja flagged off 108, 104 ambulance service vehicles near late Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy statue at Puthuru Punnami circle in Nagari on Tuesday. Roja, herself drove a 108 ambulance vehicle. The function witnessed a large number of party workers' participation.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 1 launched 1,088 ambulances equipped with modern life support systems to provide advanced healthcare services.

Jagan flagged off the ‘108’ and ‘104’ emergency response vehicles in Vijayawada. State Minister for Health Alla Nani and several other ministers participated in the launch function.

About 26 neonatal ambulances have been inducted into the fleet of 412 new ‘108’ ambulances, of which 104 are advanced life support vehicles and 282 are basic life support vehicles, according to officials. A total of 676 Mobile Medical Units (MMU) of the ‘104’ emergency services are being introduced to provide healthcare needs in all regions of the state.

Ambulances will reach rural areas in less than 20 minutes, and it will take less than 15 minutes to reach urban areas.

Twenty types of medical services will be provided through these vehicles. In all, 744 doctors will be made available for medical services.

