TADEPALLI: YSRCP MLA from Penamaluru- Kolusu Parthasarathy questioned TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the Amaravati lands and dared him to come and discuss the same in the Assembly sessions which will be held from Thursday.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Parthasarathy said that of what use is a Capital is if there is no place for the downtrodden? In what way were the 29 villages in the Amaravati Capital land area benefited during the TDP regime, he asked. The TDP is not in favour of allotting land to the poor in Amaravati, he alleged.

Speaking further, the YSRCP MLA said that the TDP was indulging in hate-ridden politics as they are unable to come to terms with the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They are encouraging communal hatred between castes and regions, whereas YS Jagan is seeking to dispel such regional conflicts in the future, he said. To establish Amaravati thousands of crores of rupees have to be spent, and for that can we put on hold the development of other regions, Parthasarathy questioned further.

The TDP was obstructing when the Government is allotting land sites for the people of Vijayawada and Guntur people. The capital city was designed only for Chandrababu’s selfish motive to promote realtors favorable to him. If he has the guts tell them (TDP) to come and discuss this issue in the Assembly, he challenged again.

Parthasarathy further questioned the TDP chief whether the Padayatra being undertaken was against the people of Rayalaseema and Northern Andhra. If you were really expecting a response from the people would you undertake a padayatra with bouncers, he scoffed. Even in your ally- the BJP’s manifesto mentioned the High Court to be in Kurnool, he reminded. Our Party’s aim is to ensure comprehensive development of all regions in the State. Our CM YS Jagan is the leader who made changes to the CRDA Act so that even the poor have a place in the capital, he exuberated.

