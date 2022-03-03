YSRCP MLA Lashes Out at TDP

Amaravati: MLA Thopadurthi Prakash Reddy lashed out at TDP for politically conspiring against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and spreading false propaganda over YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder. He suspected TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu's role in the case and demanded probe in that direction.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Wednesday, the MLA said TDP has been trying to project that the family members of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are involved in Viveka's murder and questioned what did the special investigation team find in three months of investigation during TDP regime. Referring to Yerra Gangi Reddy's confession statement, the MLA said the ' top people' at that time were the then Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the then minister Adinarayna Reddy and added that CBI should focus on them.

He said Vivekananda Reddy lost in MLC elections due to Naidu, Adinarayna Reddy and Btech Ravi and added that Viveka's son in law maintained good relations with Adinarayna Reddy and demanded probe against all these people in regard to the case.

He questioned why did Narreddy Rajashekar Reddy ask Viveka's PA Krishna Reddy to hide the phone and the letter which were found at the crime scene and also questioned TDP and a section of media why no one were talking about that letter and why CBI is not considering that letter as death confession statement.

