YSRCP MLA Karanam Dharmasri Tenders Resignation to Support 3 Capitals for AP

Visakhapatnam: Chodavaram YSRCP MLA Karanam Dharmasri and former Minister Avanti Srinivas said that they are ready to resign as MLAs in support of the government’s three capital plan. The MLA handed over his resignation letter to JAC convenor Lajapathi Rai during the meeting held in Visakhapatnam in support of three capitals and decentralisation of governance.

The MLA also challenged TDP MLA Atchannaidu that if he guts and wants Amaravati as capital, he should also resign and seek referendum from the public on three capitals.

Meanwhile, the JAC has announced that it will organise a mega rally in support of Visakhapatnam as executive capital for the state. It has also planned week-long programmes in the state in support of decentralisation.

JAC was formed with Professor H. Lajipathi Rai, former Vice Chancellor of the Dr. B R Ambedkar University, as a convenor to lead agitation in support of three capitals and decentralisation of governance.

Professors, doctors, lawyers and journalists and representatives of voluntary organisations are members in the JAC.

