YSRCP MLA Hafeez Khan Dares Pawan Kalyan To Contest From Kurnool

KURNOOL: YSRCP MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan challenged Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan to contest and win from the Kurnool constituency in the upcoming elections. Speaking to reporters on Sunday from his office in old Town of Kurnool city, the MLA took a jibe at Pawan Kalyan stating that after losing miserably from both the constituencies that he had contested earlier. Pawan had no right to criticize the public welfare regime of the AP Government.

Hafeez Khan said Pawan was making these visits to the State only to ensure his presence and if he was really that popular among people he should come and contest from Kurnool. People here are ready to ensure his defeat which would be worse than the Godavari districts from where he contested in the 2019 General elections. He was only reading the script given by Chandrababu Naidu and making these tours, but not in the interest of the public welfare, he alleged.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented more than 95 percent of the promises, he made. The highest percentage of these schemes were meant for the benefit of the poor, weaker sections, and minorities. However Pawan Kalyan is colluding with the BJP and on the other hand, and at the same time seems eager to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he alleged. Hafeez Khan said instead of talking about the farmers when he came here, he should have spoken about what happened to the promises made by Chandrababu Naidu for the Kurnool farmers.

“ In reality, the TDP leaders, including Chandrababu, have had nothing to speak for the benefit of the farmers. And the actor (Pawan Kalyan) is sent a script to be spoken during his tours and he is complemented by Chandrababu when he parrots the same during his tours,“ the YSRCP MLA alleged.

The Rythu Bharosa Kendras meant for the welfare of the farmers have been ranked as number one in the country. This apart the government has come out with other benefits like input subsidy, disbursement of loans, and seed supply for the farmers' welfares, he said. No matter what strategies and alliances are forged ahead of the upcoming elections, it will have no effect on the YSRCP, the Kurnool MLA declared confidently.

