YSRCP MLA Flays Section of Media For False Propaganda On Mana Badi

AMARAVATI: Taking serious objection to the baseless reports published in a section of the press on the condition of schools in Tadepalli, MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to bringing in reforms in the education system by transforming State schools through Mana Badi Nadu Nedu programme and it was TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, who was responsible for the poor condition of the schools.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Friday, the MLA said the Chief Minister has committed to transform 57,000 government schools with a cost of Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 crore of which 15,175 schools were revamped under phase -1 of Nadu Nedu programme at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore. He said the state government has spent nearly Rs 13 crore for the Nadu Nedu programme in the Mangalgiri constituency itself in the first phase and added that enrollment of students in the schools has been increased from 37.20 lakh to 43.43 lakh.

The MLA said a section of media has been constantly ignoring the welfare and development activities of the Chief Minister and misdeeds of opposition leaders Naidu and Nara Lokesh. He said while the Chief Minister has been implementing schemes like Amma Vodi, Vasati Devena, Vidya Devena, Vidya Kanuka, Sampoorna Poshna and Gorumuddha and revamping the schools, a section of media has been ignoring these activities and spreading false information. He reminded that the Chief Minister has revamped the school that was in poor condition, in which Naidu has studied. The MLA also flayed a section of media for propagating false information on new electricity metres for farm motors and also on state finances.

