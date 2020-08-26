TIRUPATI: YSRCP Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy tested positive for novel coronavirus and was admitted to the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital, Tirupathi.

According to the reports, MLA Bhumana's son Abhinay Reddy also tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital. He is currently undergoing the treatment.

Recently, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the chairman of COVID-19 Coordinate Committee Andhra Pradesh attended the funeral of a COVID-19 victim at Harishchandra Cemetery in Tirupati after the family members of the deceased refused to perform the funeral. He also took part in Govinda Dan Karakambadi Road to bring awareness among the people over the myths on conducting the funeral to COVID dead bodies.

Earlier, on June 25th, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Sudhakar also tested positive for COVID-19 in Kurnool district. On June 22nd, YSRCP Srungavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Vizianagaram district. Along with the MLA, his personal security officer also tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 10,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 3,71,639.