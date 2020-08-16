TIRUPATI: In a move to clear the misconceptions among the public about possible transmission of virus if they attend the funeral of COVID-19 patients, Tirupati MLA and COVID-19 Coordinating Committee Chairman Bhumana Karunakarreddy took part in funerals of patients who died due to COVID-19 today, August 16 in Tirupati.

On this occasion, the MLA cremated the corpses of those who died of COVID-19 in Tirupati hospital. Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Girisha was also present there. He said family members and relatives of the patients dying due to COVID-19 should not be afraid about possible transmission of coronavirus if they attend the funeral for the body, as the bodies were taken out of the hospital by medical staff and were sent in ambulance to their homes, and then handed over to family members by hospital staff without any fear of getting infected with the virus.

He said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is deeply moved by the inhumane funeral of COVID-19 patients and the MLA said he was attending the funeral of COVID-19 deceased in Tirupati according to the directions of the CM.

The MLA said the programme was organized to raise awareness that the family can perform the last rites of COVID-19 patients who died due to virus with proper precautions and to lay to rest the departed soul with their dignity.