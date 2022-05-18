Tadepalli: A YSR Congress bus yatra will kick off from May 26 to highlight the steps being taken by YS Jagan government to give fair representation to all sections of people including the Backward Classes, SCs, STs and Minority communities. The bus yatra will be taken out to spread the word of social justice in the current dispensation.

The bus yatra would begin from Srikakulam on May 26 and it would travel through Rajamahendravaram, Narasaraopet and Anantapur and the party leaders would hold public meetings along the route. 17 ministers and leaders from Backward Classes, SCs, STs and Minority communities would take part in this yatra.

Through this bus yatra, the YSR Congress leaders would explain to the people the priorities of the YS Jagan regime and the government schemes for the welfare of the backward class community.