YSRCP Ministers Heckled, Attacked by Jana Sena Cadre Outside Visakha Airport

Visakhapatnam: Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena party workers heckled YSR Congress party ministers and TTD Chairman when they reached Visakhapatnam after participating in Visakha Garjana rally on Saturday.

The Jana Sena party workers, who had gathered in large numbers outside the Visakhapatnam airport to receive their party chief, attacked the cars of State ministers Roja and Jogi Ramesh and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy as they arrived at the airport to catch their respective flights. The unruly Jana Sena supporters resorted to stone-pelting in which Minister Roja’s aide sustained injuries.

The party workers smashed the windows of the YSRCP leaders' vehicles and shouted slogans against the State government’s 3-capital proposal. Due to their ruckus, mild tension prevailed at the airport entrance.

#WATCH | Andhra: JanaSena Party chief Pawan Kalyan arrived in Visakhapatnam today. Tension prevailed briefly outside airport as his supporters surrounded TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy& YSRCP min Roja&Jogi Ramesh & raised slogans against 3 capitals. Police dispersed them immediately pic.twitter.com/TZgHCQ0eAQ — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

State minister Jogi Ramesh has strongly condemned the unruly behaviour of the Jana Sena party workers. He said the mob attacked his car and damaged the windows of his vehicle. The YSRCP leader said the party supporters have deliberately orchestrated this attack to divert the attention Visakha Garjana rally received from the people. He warned Pawan Kalyan he won’t be able to move around in the state if his party workers continue to act irresponsibly.

