Amaravati: YSRCP announced that it will kick start a Bus Yatra from May 26 for four days from Srikakulam to Anantapur to showcase the commitment of the government towards upliftment of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities with social justice message.

Addressing a press conference at party central office here on Thursday, Group of Ministers including Chelluboina Venugopal Krishna, Merugu Nagarjuna, Dharmana Prasad Rao and Botsa Satyanarayana said the main focus of the yatra would be to bring the facts straight to the people against the false propaganda of opposition.

They said a total of 17 ministers and leaders from Backward Classes, SCs, STs and Minority communities would take part in the Yatra and the party leaders would hold public meetings at Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Narasaraopeta and Anantapur.

