Dismissing the allegations of phone tapping by Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy as mere audio recordings, YSRCP leaders and Ministers alleged that he was making unnecessary allegations after clearing the ground for joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The TDP president Chandrababu Naidu has stooped to the level of portraying this phone tapping incident which never took place and is trying to make it a national issue as he has nothing concrete to politicize in the state. Kotamreddy is the main person in this TDP conspiracy. However, if he wanted to leave the party, what was the necessity to throw mud on the government, this is outrageous, YSRCP General Secretary and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Minister of Power, Forests and Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said that Kotamreddy Mitrude made stated in separate interactions with the media on Thursday.

The audio clip was recorded by Kotamreddy’s friend

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy's phone conversation was recorded by his friend and sent to everyone, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged. The Intelligence Chief might have sent the audio recording of the conversation between the MLA and the leader which was floating outside and might have advised him to check it. Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy won twice as an MLA on behalf of YSRCP. Sajjala that the audio clip where he said that he will contest as a TDP candidate in the 2024 elections after his meeting with TDP President Chandrababu Babu was also being circulated.

TDP leaders have stated that Kotamreddy was speaking to Chandrababu and Lokesh from time to time. If the phone was tapped, we would have found out that he was communicating with Chandrababu

Those who want to join the TDP are akin to jumping into a well, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra stated. Those who wish to join TDP can leave, but it is not correct to indulge in mudslinging against the YSRCP and the government while leaving, he fired. If YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had not established the YSRCP, would people like you have been elected as MLAs?, he asked, while dismissing the phone tapping allegations by Kotamreddy.

Kotamreddy also knows that his friend recorded the audio clips and this is nothing but Chandrababu's conspiracy. CM YS Jagan is not afraid of such conspiracies and plottings. He said that even if people like Kotamreddy were to leave, it would be of no loss for the YSR Congress Party.

Kotamreddy met Chandrababu on December 25

Former minister Perni Nani alleged that Kotamreddy’s friend Ramashiva Reddy recorded his phone conversation and sent it to everyone and this was circulating outside. What is wrong if the Intelligence Chief sent it to you on WhatsApp and advised you to look into it? If this is not true, then can you reveal your Whatsapp data from the past six months, Perni Nani asked the Nellore Rural MLA.

On December 25, Kotam Reddy came to Chandrababu's house in a blue colour Benz car and had discussions for two hours. Babu said that he should continue his communications with former minister Narayana. He is in regular contact with Lokesh and Lokesh also sought advice before the padayatra, he alleged. The TDP leaders and those close to Kotamreddy say that Lokesh had spoken to Kotameddy over the phone when he was in the hospital, he revealed further.

