YSRCP Minister Roja Claps Back at Naga Babu by Resolving Decades-old Water Woes in Chittoor Villages

Chittoor: YS Jagan-led government solved water woes of BG Kandriga and MC Kandriga villages in Nindra Mandal of Chittoor district, said state minister Roja on Sunday.



The YSRCP minister tweeted that the people of both the villages have waited 50 years for water. Tagging the Jana Sena party leader Naga Babu, she dared him to visit these villages and speak against the state government among the people.

Roja also attached the details of pipeline work carried out by the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department in Nindra mandal of Chittoor division. The pipeline works were executed with an expenditure cost of Rs 11.50 lakhs.

