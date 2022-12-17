YSRCP Minister Ambati Blames Naidu for Igniting Fire in Macherla, Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Palanadu: A day after violent clashes broke out following the TDP workers attack on the ruling YSRCP workers in Macherla of Palandu district on Friday, the police have clamped Section 144 in the area and said gatherings of four or more persons is banned in Macherla town.

Earlier, the opposition TDP conducted a ‘Idhemi Kharma Rastraniki’ programme and later the TDP workers clashed with the YSRCP supporters and started hitting them with sticks and stones. Several people reported to have been injured during the clashes and they have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. The police had to intervene to restore law and order.

The police have arrested TDP leader Julakanti Brahma Reddy and he was shifted to Guntur. According to police, history sheeters participated in the TDP programme and deliberately picked a fight with the YSRCP workers. Palanadu Superintendent of Police Y Ravi Sankar Reddy said additional forces have been deployed in the affected areas.

“This is a purely factional fight. These factional attacks have continued in this area for 20 to 30 years. As part of pre-emptive measures, a cordon search was conducted there from today (December 17) morning. People with a criminal history of faction related to Veldurthi were living in Macherla town,” Palanadu district police chief said.

Meanwhile, the state minister Ambati Rambabu has alleged that the TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu has ignited the fire in Macherla town. He claimed it was a planned conspiracy by the opposition party to create a law and order problem in the district, Rambabu said.

