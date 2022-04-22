YSRCP Mega Job Mela at Andhra University In Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: After the success of the inaugural mega job mela organised by the YSR Congress Party at Tirupati, the next session will be conducted at Andhra University (AU) campus in Visakhapatnam for the youth of Vizag, Vizianagaram, Sirkakulam and East Godavari districts. The job fair will be held on 23 and 24 April 2022, where over 200 companies from various sectors will be a part of the recruitment drive.

The first drive was inaugurated by YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy the job fair at the SV Auditorium which was organised by YSRCP Social Media State In-Charge Devendra Reddy. Many candidates got selected on the basis of their education, experience, and skill set. Out of the 4,784 selected candidates, 410 received appointment letters through Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy and Tirupati MP Gurumurthy.

A total of 10,000 jobs are said to be available and so far 25,000 candidates have registered themselves for the mega job mela at AU. Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy has informed the media that 202 rooms across 13 buildings have been allotted for hosting the interviews. Over 100 Andhra University professors and teaching staff will supervise and assist the recruitment process over the mentioned two days.

Excellent news for our youngsters! The next edition of YSRC Party's Mega Job Mela is being organised in Vizag on the 23rd & 24th April at Andhra University. Make sure you attend this event and register yourself at this job festival tweeted V Vijayasai Reddy on Friday.

