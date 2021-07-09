YSRCP Marks YSR Jayanti With Blood Donation, Saplings Plantation and Social Service Activities

Amaravati: YSRCP paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 72nd birth anniversary by observing it as 'YSR Rythu Dinotsavam' and organised mega blood donation camps, social service activities and saplings plantation drive across the state.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharati on Thursday paid floral tribute to his father and former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya. Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party flag, cut the cake, and paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy at party central office in Tadepalli.

Speaking to the media at Party central office, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said YSR is a great leader who will remain in people's hearts forever. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been following the footsteps of YSR and fulfilling his dreams of a Welfare state. He said the Chief Minister has been implementing welfare schemes despite financial constraints in the pandemic. He reminded that the state has been bifurcated in an unscientific manner and everyone including the Chief Minister has been working for the development of the state. He said the cadre and the followers should work hard for the Party.

YSRCP Parliamentary leader V Vijayasai Reddy, Party's Loksabha floor leader PV Mithun Reddy and Party Chief Whip in Loksabha Margani Barath have participated in YSR birth anniversary celebrations at Bala Sahayog orphanage in New Delhi. YSRCP leaders have distributed new dresses to women and children in the orphanage. Speaking on the occasion, MP Vijayasai Reddy said the welfare schemes and activities introduced by YSR for the development of the poor are historic and will be remembered forever.

Celebrations were held on a grand note at the party office in Vishakapatnam. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Mayor Golagani Hari Kumari, and other leaders were present on the occasion.

GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLA Maddali Giridhar, MLC Lella Appireddy, and Mirchi Yard Chairman Chandragiri Yesuratnam paid tributes to the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Guntur. Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and Speaker TAamineni Sitaram in Srikakulam, Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha in Kadapa, Minister Anil Kumar Yadav in Nellore, MLAs Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and Hafeez Khan in Kurnool, MLA Malladi Vishnu in Vijayawada paid tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy.