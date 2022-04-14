YSRCP Marks Dr BR Ambedkar Birth Anniversary

AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party leaders on Thursday, celebrated the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar at the party central office by paying floral tributes to the social reformer. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu said that Ambedkar had worked for the upliftment of poor and down-trodden, strived tirelessly for political rights and social freedom for the Dalits, and remains an inspiration for future generations. He stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is leading the government with the true spirit of Ambedkar working for the welfare of women, minorities and the socially underprivileged. It was because of Ambedkar the Indian Constitution had introduced reservations for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other Backward Classes, and the Chief Minister had redefined it benefiting the public.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is following in the footsteps of Ambedkar, making historic decisions benefitting the downtrodden communities. Hailing Dr. Ambedkar as a messiah of the downtrodden, the Minister vowed to work for the welfare of Dalits and the backward classes in the State.

Minister for BC Welfare, Ch Venugopala Krishna said that Ambedkar's contribution to the cause of the country was indispensable, paving way for the upliftment of weaker sections. He stated that the government is fulfilling the dreams of the great leader with transparent governance prioritizing BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities. MLC’s Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Lella Appireddy, Umareddy Venkateswarlu, Pothula Suneetha and other senior leaders were present at the event.

Meanwhile, a group of ministers Jogi Ramesh, Pinipe Viswaroop, Meruga Nagarjuna, Adimulapu Suresh, and MLA Vellampalli Srinivas have visited the construction site of Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada city and inspected the work progress.

Earlier Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the Architect of Constitution, and Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at the Camp Office here on Thursday. Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Pinipe Viswaroop, Merugu Nagarjuna, Government Advisor for Social Welfare Jupudi Prabhakar, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh and MLC Talasila Raghuram were present on the occasion.

