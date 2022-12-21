YSRCP Marks CM YS Jagan Birthday Across AP

On the occasion of YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday, the party cadre have made arrangements on a large scale to celebrate the leaders birthday on a grand note. Blood donation camps will be organized in all assembly constituencies in the state. The party has launched an online platform to encourage party activists to continuously take part in social work.

CM YS Jagan has already fulfilled 98 percent of the promises made in the election manifesto in a manner unprecedented in the history of the country. Over three and a half years, Rs.1,77,585.51 crore has been deposited in the accounts of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes in the form of direct cash transfer (DBT). Also, Rs.1,41,642.35 crore benefit was provided in the form of non-DBT through housing plots, Arogyashri and other schemes.

