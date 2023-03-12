YSRCP Marching Ahead with People’s Support: Sajjala

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party celebrated its 13th Formation Day at the party headquarters here on Sunday with senior party leaders, ministers, MLAs and activists in attendance.

Taking to Twitter, Party President and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “I thank the activists who have turned the party flag into their hearts and party activists who stood by me solidly in the 12-year long journey. I wish our journey shall continue in the same vein.”

On the occasion, party General Secretary and Advisor to Government (political affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party flag at the party central office and cut the cake besides initiating various service activities.

Addressing the party cadre, he said YSRCP has earned a permanent place in the hearts of the people through the implementation of welfare programmes and it will continue to march ahead with great success at every step despite the misleading propaganda by the Opposition.

He said that the Government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is providing good governance aiming at achieving the three objectives of people’s welfare, development and social progress. As long as we continue to stick to the three objectives, people will stand by us, he said.

Despite being the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving hard like a party activist day and night for the people’s welfare and development of the State following the path shown by the former Chief Minister and his father Dr Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy.

He said the State will witness elections after one year but opposition leaders are spreading falsehood and indulging in gimmicks like the demon Mareecha. YSRCP will overcome all the conspiracies and people will bless the party again as it is going from strength to strength through its people’s welfare agenda.

YSRCP has made the people’s aspirations its agenda and under the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister, the party has turned itself into a role model for other parties across the country, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown how a people’s leader should be by rendering justice to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities in the distribution of political posts, he said, adding that the Government will continue to work for the welfare of all sections with dedication.

With the Government set to launch the Jaganannaku Chebudam, the party will now move much closer to people as the programme would help solve all their problems, he said.

