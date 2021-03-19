YSRCP Makes Vegetable Vendor Chairperson of Rayachoty Municipality

KADAPA: The newly elected Chairperson of the Rayachoty Municipality, YSRCP’s Sheik Basha has one of the most inspiring stories to tell. Haunted by unemployment, Basha, a degree holder, had to resort to selling vegetables in his village to make ends meet. Little did Basha know about the U-turn that his life would take in the future when he was forced to do so. It was declared on Thursday that Basha has been elected to be the Chairperson of the Rayachoty Municipality by the CM.

Overwhelmed by the opportunity given to him by the CM, Basha said,’ I thank CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving someone like me the opportunity to be the Chairperson of the Rayachoty Municipality. Despite being a degree holder, due to unemployment, I had to sell vegetables in my village to survive. I had no direction in life. It was then that YSRCP gave me the opportunity to contest on a councillor’s ticket. Now, I have been elected to be the Chairperson of the municipality. The CM has catered maximum number of seats to the backward communities in the state. We thank the CM for doing so and encouraging people from the economically backward sections of the society, like me’.

The YSRCP swept 84 out of 86 municipalities/municipal corporations in the state on 14/03/2021. The most praiseworthy aspect of the election of Mayors and Chairpersons is the party catering 60.47 % of posts to women and 78 % of posts to the backward communities, i.e, SC/ST/BC and Minorities.