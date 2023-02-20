YSRCP List Of 18 Candidates For AP MLC Polls 2023

TADEPALLI: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) announced its list of 18 candidates for the upcoming MLC elections that are scheduled to be held on March 13, 2023, under various quotas. YSRCP leader and Advisor to the Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy announced the names of the YSRCP candidates.

As part of this, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the names of candidates for the MLC polls keeping in mind social justice by ensuring political, social, and economic empowerment of the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Minorities, he said. The names of the candidates were selected in the true spirit of this endeavour of social justice and empowerment which the YSRCP-led government was following in all aspects including appointing candidates for the AP Cabinet, Deputy Chief Ministers posts, in the Local Elections, MLA candidates and now the MLC candidates, he said.

Out of the 18 names, the YSRCP is fielding 11 BCs, 4 OCs, 2 SCs, and one ST candidate for the MLC elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the schedule for biennial elections to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from 8 local authorities constituencies and also for three Graduates and two Teachers constituencies.

2 candidates Under Governor's Quota

Kumbha Ravi Babu - Alluri Seetharamaraju district - ST

Karri Padmasri- Kakinada - BC Vadabalija

7 candidates Under MLA quota

Penumatsa Subba Raju - OC Kshathriya community- Vizianagaram

Pothula Sunitha- BC Padmashali community- Prakasam

Bommi Isreal- SC Madiga- East Godavari

Kola Guruvulu- Fisheries Corporation Chairman- Vizag

Yesu Rathnam -BC Vaddera community- Guntur

Marri Rajasekhar -OC Kamma community - Guntur

Vanka Ravindranath- OC - Kapu community

Local Authorities Constituencies:

Anantapur- Mangamma BC - Boya community

YSR Kadapa-Ponnapureddy Ramsubba Reddy- OC - Reddy community

Kurnool - Dr Madhusudhan - BC - Boya community

Chittoor -Dr Sipayi Subramanyam- BC Vanyakula Kshathriya

Nellore -Meruga Muralidhar- SC - Mala

West Godavari -Jayamangala Venkataramana- Vadde community

West Godavari- Vanka Ravindranath- Industrialist

West Godavari - Kavuru Srinivas- BC Setti Balija

East Godavari - Kudupudi Suryanarayana BC- Setti Balija

Srikakulam - Nathu Rama Rao - BC Yadava

Poll Schedule for MLC polls in Andhra Pradesh

Last Date of filing nominations: 23rd February 2023 (Thursday)

Scrutiny of nominations: 24th February 2023 (Friday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: 27th February 2023 (Monday)

Date of Poll: 13th March 2023 (Monday)

Counting of Votes 16th March 2023 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 21st March 2023 (Tuesday)

Earlier the YSRCP announced the names of Seethamraju Sudhakar, Pernati Shyam Prasad Reddy, and Vennapusa Ravindranath Reddy as candidates for the Graduates’ Constituencies of North Andhra (Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam), East Rayalaseema (Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor) and West Rayalaseema (Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool ) districts respectively. While Parvatareddy Chandrasekhara Reddy and MV Ramachandra Reddy are contesting as Party -supported candidates from the Teachers’ constituencies of East Rayalaseema and West Rayalaseema respectively.

