AMARAVATI: Setting the agenda for a two-year mass contact programme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the legislators to carry out a door-to-door campaign and highlight the welfare schemes of the government.

Addressing the YSRCP Legislature Party Meeting held here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister stressed the need to reach out to people through door-to-door programmes and reminded them that it is the responsibility of all MLAs to go to into the public. He directed the MLAs to take an active role in visiting villages and honouring the volunteers from Ugadi for their exemplary services and told them to visit at least 3-4 villages every day. From May, each MLA should tour ten village/ ward secretariats and visit every household enquiring about their welfare.

Further, he said that the performance of MLAs will be taken into consideration and it is their responsibility to take good initiatives from the government to the people. He told to train grass root level leaders on how to respond to the negative campaign of the TDP and its friendly media, where at least ten members from each village should be made active.

The Chief Minister said the government will clear all bills including MGNREGS by April 10 including for works in towns and cities and added that Rs 2 crore special fund will be activated from April 1.

He also instructed to set up booth committees, filling 50 percent with women, and asserted to carry out the membership registration programmes. He emphasised on setting up of district and zonal committees by the end of April and said that Regional Coordinators will be appointed considering the new districts and party plenary will be held on July 8. He said many equations would be considered for cabinet formations.

Party work will increase the responsibility of the MLAs. The Chief Minister said the performance of MLAs is very important and the door-to-door campaign is very important for it and added that their name should come in a survey for getting a ticket in the next election.

The Chief Minister said district, mandal, and village committees should be set up by April and regional coordinators will play a crucial role in making these committees. He said one regional coordinator will be appointed for three to four districts and there would be eight regional coordinators approximately considering new 26 districts. The Chief Minister said all the schemes are being implemented with transparency and social audit is being done and there will be 31 lakh houses in Jagananna colonies and we should be proud to go to the people and make them aware of these activities.

Also Read: AP Will Become 'Swarna' Andhra Pradesh Under CM YS Jagan, Says Actor Suman